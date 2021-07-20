The Midnight River Run, which funds the Wabash Valley Road Runners Scholarship program, is set for July 30.
The one-mile run/walk starts at 10:50 p.m. with the 5k run/walk starting at 11:15 at Fairbanks Park. Pre-registered participants will receive a glow-in-the-dark feature T-shirt and special event packet. Age group awards will be given. Online registration closes at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
Each year the Road Runners program awards scholarships to outstanding student athletes from the Wabash Valley.
Applicants are evaluated based on their academic and athletic accomplishments, as well as the contributions they make to their schools and communities.
High school awards will be given for the top female and male teams.
For more information and to register, check out the event on Facebook or at http://wvrr.org.
