Men of Note and Kandace to perform

The Men of Note and Kandace will perform “Big Band Swing” on Saturday at Fairbanks Park. Other performances are set for Sept. 7 and 14.
All three performances, sponsored by the Terre Haute Parks & Recreation Department, will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 6:40. Admission is free.
Concert-goers are encouraged to take blankets and chairs for seating. In the event of rain, performances will take place at 5 p.m. on the following Sunday.
Playing arrangements written specifically for the band, the Men of Note perform a variety of works from the Great American Songbook and well-known tunes from bandleaders such as Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Harry James and Benny Goodman.
Band members include David Gibbs, piano; Mark Ford, bass; Jonah Reel, drums; Dalvin Boone and Steve Steppe, trumpets; Matthew Balensuela, sax, clarinet and flute; Norm Hanson, trombone; and Kandace Brown, vocals.
