Wait no more for Mediterranean food, music, dancing, pastries, Syrian coffee and tours of St. George Orthodox Church in Terre Haute.
The annual Mediterranean festival is set for noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 29 in St. George Social Center at 1900 S. Fourth St.
This festival of foods topped with kibby, tabouli and baklawa entices the community into a world of foods from the Mediterranean. Young and old will enjoy Middle Eastern music and dancing. Booths will feature many popular foods to go, including football kibby, pocket breads, hummus bi tahini, cracked wheat tabouli salad, meat pies, spinach pies, rolled grape leaves and a booth filled with a vast assortment of pastries and other delicacies.
Dinner includes fried football kibby, rice with orzo, green beans in tomato sauce, meat or spinach pies, rolled grape leaves, hummus bi tahini with pita bread and salata (salad). There also will be a vegetation meal with mujadara, lentils, rice with caramelized onions, and a falafel sandwich. Several items will be available a la carte.
Delectable offerings by the St. George Ladies Society doesn’t stop there. Shop the religious bookstore for a copy of the “Heavenly Delights” cookbook with recipes from the ladies society and others honoring those who have gone on to their heavenly kingdom.
Tours of St. George Church will be given by the Rev. Paul Fuller of St. George and deacon Elias Corey. Games for the children will be outside. Middle Eastern dance instructor Judy Hanna from Indianapolis will entertain from 1 to 5 p.m.
Advance dinner tickets are $18 adults ($20 at the door) and $6 for ages 12 and under.
Tickets can be purchased at Saratoga Restaurant, Corey’s Fine footwear, Ellis Law Offices, George’s Café at ISU, or by calling Esther Simbol at 812-249-9247, Maria David at 812243-5890 or the church office at 812-232-5244.
Advance orders for football kibby and baklawa can be made by calling 812-249-9247 or 812-232-5244.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.