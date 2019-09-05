Take lawn chairs and spend the day in Martinsville, Illinois, on Saturday in support of the Clark County 4-H BBQ.
A variety of activities throughout the day, sponsored by the Martinsville Chamber of Commerce and Martinsville on the Move, also take place Saturday during the Martinsville Harvest Festival.
Except for the self-guided tours of the Martinsville City Cemetery, the car show (at the high school) and tours of Lincoln School, the BBQ and all other activities will take place in Linn Park, one block east of downtown Martinsville.
There will be parking east of the Martinsville Community Library or on the streets. Seating will be available for those who are eating on location and there will be picnic tables throughout Linn Park. A drive-thru service also will be available.
At Linn Park, there will be something for everyone and music throughout the day:
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT: Artist/handcraft vendors
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Clark County 4-H BBQ
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Country music by Battle Creek
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Cake walk
2 p.m.: 4-H Jazz Band
3 to 4 p.m.: Paddle auction; funds to benefit Lincoln School
4 p.m.: Little Miss Harvest Festival Pageant
4 to 6 p.m.: Corn hole tournament ($20/team); guaranteed $200 payout to the winning team
5:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Cake walk
7 p.m.: Bill Forness Tribute to Johnny Cash and The Tennessee Three
Shuttle Service will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for BBQ patrons who want to experience the Harvest Festival activities off-site of Linn Park:
• Hot Wheels Car/Motorcycle/Truck Show at the high school
• Self-guided walking tours of Martinsville City Cemetery
• Tour of Lincoln School, a restored one-room school
Any artist or handcrafter interested in being a vendor at no charge can call Norma at 713-865-0022.
