Marshall, Illinois, invites families to experience the magical, dancing light displays of its Festival of Lights from their car from 5 to 9 p.m. CST on Saturday at the Clark County Fairgrounds. The festival runs through the end of December.
Then on Dec. 7, all ages will enjoy a day of fun at Marshall Main Street’s annual Holly Days event. Vendors will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Harlan Hall at 603 Locust St. There will be homemade goodies, unique finds, Christmas gifts, candles, jewelry and more from over 40 vendors. Also, refreshments will be available for purchase.
Also Dec. 7, the Optimist Club will host Breakfast with Santa from 9 until 10:30 a.m. in the First United Methodist Church at 702 Plum St. Children can have their picture taken with Santa, indulge in breakfast and enjoy a few crafts to get into the spirit.
The St. Mary’s Cookie Walk is the place to be for anyone with a sweet tooth. Stop by from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church Parish Hall at 414 S. Sixth St. Cookies, candies, breads and other homemade goodies will be available for purchase.
The fun does not end there as the Marshall Public Library at 612 Archer Ave. invites children to sign up for the Teddy Bear Workshop. Only 200 bears will be available to those who sign up by calling the library at 217-826-2535. Cost is $10 a bear and includes a Christmas photo booth and holiday snack.
Adults looking for the perfect drink for a holiday party can stop by Moe’s Liquors at 117 S. Seventh St. for a beer and wine tasting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fun for all ages will start at 3 p.m. around the courthouse lawn. Get a picture taken in a giant snow globe with a holiday season background surrounded by flying snow. Enjoy a train barrel ride before visiting the live reindeer, presented by Dahnke’s Pine Patch. The Clarksville Baptist Church will have a live nativity on the courthouse lawn. Children can get their pictures taken with Olaf, Ice Princess, Minion and a Ninja Turtle after they enjoy holiday face painting.
The Marshall High School choir will sing carols from 4 to 4:30 p.m. at the band stand at 501 Archer Ave.
To get into the holiday spirit, join the community as it lights the community Christmas tree and the crowd sings carols before the light parade proceeds down Archer Avenue at 5 p.m.
Let the kids dance off some energy as students are invited to an Ugly Sweater dance at Harlan Hall put on by Marshall Main Street. Kindergarteners through sixth-graders can dance from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and then from 7:15 to 9 p.m. all seventh-graders through seniors are invited to enjoy the DJ. The dance is free, and water will be available for purchase.
This year, Small Business Saturday offers people the opportunity to share their favorite places, discover new spots and celebrate independent businesses by giving them a boost. Be sure to take advantage of sales and specials at Ovie’s Attic, Clover Field Market, Castle Finn Winery, Moe’s Bar & Package, Back in the Woods, Tatum’s Place, Time 2 Tan, Mama’s Mending, Fried Green Tomatoes, Buttercup Boutiques & Salon, and Kirchners Building Center in Marshall.
For more information like the Facebook page or contact Marshall Main Street at 217-826-9023 or the Chamber at 217-826-2034.
