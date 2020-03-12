The Marshall Music Boosters will sponsor the annual Big Band Dinner Dance on March 20 in the First Christian Church at 902 N. Sixth St. in Marshall, Illinois.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. CDT with dinner service from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., a raffle of several locally donated items from 5 to 7 p.m., and music from 5:15 to 8 p.m.
The Fabulous Forties Dance Band will be the featured entertainment for the evening.
The professional dance band is based in the Wabash Valley and has been performing for nearly 20 years in venues throughout Illinois and Indiana. The focus of their music includes “In the Mood,” “Star Dust,” “Satin Doll” and other favorite dance tunes.
Marshall High School and Junior High Jazz bands also will perform.
Lori Williamson, owner of A Taste of Country Catering will cater a pasta dinner with vegetarian option.
Dinner includes salad, vegetable, bread, dessert and tea/lemonade and a coffee bar.
Tickets can be purchased at the Marshall High School office or through any Marshall Music student.
Adult tickets are $13 in advance and $15 at the door. Student tickets are $7 in advance and at the door.
All proceeds from the event help provide Marshall Music Student scholarships toward summer music camp.
