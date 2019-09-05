Celebrate the end of summer with cornbread and beans as the Mansfield Roller Mill takes part in the Mansfield Cornbread Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Visitors can enjoy a hearty meal while touring the 1880s roller mill and shopping at the vendors in the village. There is no entrance fee.
The Historic Mansfield Roller Mill, managed by Raccoon State Recreation Area, is 6 miles south of U.S. 36, off Indiana 59 in Mansfield.
Visit stateparks.IN.gov/3262.htm for more details.
