Lunsford book signing Saturday at Vigo library

Parke County writer and Tribune-Star columnist Mike Lunsford will sign his books at the Vigo County Public Library as part of its annual Friends’ Holiday Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. All six of the author’s books will be available for sale.
“Mike’s writing makes me smell the country, its gravel dust, humid summer air, and July wheat,” said Wabash Valley sculptor and artist Bill Wolfe of Lunsford’s work. “It’s an Eric Sloane painting; it takes me home.”
Lunsford’s website is at mikelunsford.com; contact him at hickory913@gmail.com.
