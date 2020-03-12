Lincoln Trail College at Robinson, Illinois, will offer a six-week improv workshop beginning March 31.
The workshop, led by Chris Forde, will introduce people to improvisational skills through a variety of games. People familiar with the TV show, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”, will recognize games like Scenes from a Hat, World’s Worst, and Questions Only. The workshop will culminate with a performance.
“We want to give people a chance to learn basic improv skills through a fun, hands-on workshop,” Forde said. “The games are designed to help you think on your feet and be creative. There are a lot of people that are nervous about improv because they don’t think they can think that quickly, but the games are designed to help build those skills and build confidence.”
Improv Workshop will run 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. CDT Tuesdays from March 31 through May 5. Students must be at least age 18 to participate. Cost of the workshop is $50. Students can register by calling 618-544-8657.
The workshop is a part of LTC’s Community Education program, which offers classes in the arts, health and recreation, professional skills, personal growth, and programs for kids. LTC’s Community Education Catalog is available at the college and at www.iecc.edu/ltc.
