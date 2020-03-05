Lincoln Trial College in Robinson, Illinois will offer a Chalk Couture class at 6:30 p.m. on March 23.
Chalk Couture is a DIY home décor craft product line with reusable transfers. The introductory class will feature a make-and-take beginner project.
Cost of the class is $30, and includes all supplies for the project. To register for Chalk Couture, call 618-544-8657.
The Chalk Couture course is a part of LTC’s Community Education program, which offers classes in the arts, health and recreation, professional skills, personal growth, and programs for kids. LTC’s Community Education Catalog is available at the college and at www.iecc.edu/ltc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.