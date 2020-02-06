Singers in the music department at Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, Illinois will perform Singing Valentines on Feb. 14 to raise money in support of the performing arts.
Area recipients will receive a special song and a rose from the vocal ensemble under the direction of Rebecca Carmack.
To schedule a Singing Valentine, or for more information, contact the Performing Arts office at 618-544-8657, ext. 1433, or email rawlingsk@iecc.edu. The deadline to schedule this special valentine is Tuesday.
