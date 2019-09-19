The Music Department at Lincoln Trail College will kick off the 2019-20 concert season with a Fall Vocal Showcase at 7 p.m. CDT Sept. 27 in Zwermann Arts Center Theater, Robinson, Illinois. The Showcase will feature LTC’s vocal ensembles and applied vocal students.
The Concert Choir, a long-standing community group which boasts a versatile collection of singers of all ages and experience levels, will open the concert. The Statesmen Singers, a collegiate chamber group including music majors as well as non-music majors, will follow. Lastly, Camerata Illiana, an auditioned ensemble, will perform more challenging pieces. All choral ensembles are under the direction of Rebecca Carmack. The following segment will include LTC vocal students performing solo selections. In lieu of an admission fee, donations to LTC’s performing arts department are welcome.
For more details on the ensembles or the music department, visit ltcperformingarts.org or contact the Performing Arts office at 618-544-8657, ext. 1433.
