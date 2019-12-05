Performing Arts coordinator Rebecca Carmack at Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, Ill., announces musical events to close out the fall semester at LTC and celebrate the holidays.
Carmack will direct choral ensembles at 7 p.m. CST today as they present their annual holiday concert, Winter’s Night by Candlelight in the Robinson First United Methodist Church, 201 W. Walnut St. Admission is free with donations accepted at the door.
This year’s concert is a collaboration between LTC’s Concert Choir, Statesmen Singers, and Camerata Illiana and LTC’s newest ensemble, the LTC Handbell Ensemble, under the direction of Jay Regennitter.
They will celebrate the holiday season in joyous song and familiar carols, such as “Silent Night,” alongside music that will be fresh to everyone’s ears, such as the gospel tune, “And Suddenly” by Michael Engelhardt.
On Sunday, the youngest musicians will take the stage in a pair of recitals at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Students from LTC’s community applied lesson program will showcase their hard work on piano and voice. Canned food donations will be accepted as admission.
Tickets for all Music Department events can be purchased in advance by calling the Performing Arts office at 618-544-8657, ext. 1433. Tickets also are available at the door the evening of the concert.
For more information on Lincoln Trail College, visit www.iecc.edu/ltc, www.facebook.com/LincolnTrailCollege, www.twitter.com/ltc_il, or watch LTTV at www.youtube.com/LincolnTrailCollege.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.