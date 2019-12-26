Lloyd Wood returns to Terre Haute on Saturday for his annual early New Year’s show in Boot City Opry at 11904 S. U.S. 41.
A veteran performer, Wood delivers an energetic show that includes Country music, comedy and impersonations. In addition to his own stellar performance, Wood surrounds himself with a great group of experienced musicians and is often accompanied by one or more guest stars. Each Lloyd Wood show is different.
Showtime is 7 p.m. General admission is $15 and only available at the door the night of the show.
