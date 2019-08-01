Lloyd Wood returns to Boot City Opry

Lloyd Wood and his band of Wood Pickers return to the Boot City Opry on Saturday.
A veteran performer, Wood delivers an energetic show that includes country music, comedy and impersonations. In addition to his own stellar performance, Wood surrounds himself with his long-time professional band of musicians. Wood has a following of great musicians from throughout Indiana and Nashville, Tennessee.
Boot City Opry is at 11904 S. U.S. 41. Showtime is 7 p.m.
General admission is $15; reserved, $20. For tickets call 812-299-8521.
For more details, visit bootcityopry.com.
