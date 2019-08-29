The 11th annual Livingston Blues Festival is set for 7 to 11 p.m. CDT Sunday at 17879 N. Livingston Road, Marshall, Illinois.
Performers include Dicky James, Governor Davis, Forest Gras,The Grand Turn band and Steve Kolbus. Lawn chairs and coolers welcome. Barbecue sandwiches by Thirty-Six Saloon in Rockville will be $5 while supply lasts. There also will be a 50/50 raffle.
Donations are welcome. Proceeds will go to the Marshall VFW Post’s veterans fund in honor of Fred Kuhn. For more details call Karen at 812-208-0546.
