Friday — JEN KOBER, at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 8 p.m. Tickets: $25, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Monday — JOHN DOUGLAS, at Hulman Center, Indiana State University, 200 N. Eighth St., 7 p.m. Tickets: Free; information, hulmancenter.org or 877-ISU-TIXS (478-8497).
Sept. 19 — WFYI’S “LISTEN UP” WITH JAD ABUMRAD, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19, $39 and $100, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Sept. 26 — YAPPY HOUR, at White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, 6 to 8:30 p.m.; pet-friendly happy hour with live music, food vendors, activities. Tickets: Free; information, whiteriverstatepark.org.
Oct. 1 — “UNCOMFORTABLE TRUTHS, HEALING IMPACT” with VAN JONES, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7 p.m. Tickets: Free, tickets required, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Oct. 8 — “MASTERCHEF JUNIOR” LIVE!, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 7 p.m. Tickets: $19 to $119, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Oct. 12 — NICK KROLL, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre. Indianapolis, 7 p.m. Reserved tickets: $31.50, oldnationalcentre.com.
Oct. 20 — TOGETHER LIVE, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $28 to $82, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Oct. 21 — BIANCA DEL RIO, at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 8 p.m. Tickets: $74.81 to $199, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Oct. 22 — MANDY HARVEY, at Hulman Center, Indiana State University, 200 N. Eighth St., 7 p.m. Tickets: Free; information, hulmancenter.org or 877-ISU-TIXS (478-8497).
Nov. 16 — JENNIE GARTH AND TORI SPELLING LIVE: A NIGHT TO REMEMBER, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 8 p.m. Tickets: $40.50 to $60.50, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.