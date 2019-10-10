Saturday — NICK KROLL, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre. Indianapolis, 7 p.m. Reserved tickets: $31.50, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Oct. 17 — CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC, at Hatfield Hall Theater, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave., 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $37 to $92, hatfieldhall.com or 812-877-8544.
Oct. 20 — TOGETHER LIVE, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $28 to $82, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Oct. 21 — BIANCA DEL RIO, at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 8 p.m. Tickets: $74.81 to $199, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Oct. 22 — MANDY HARVEY, at Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, Indiana State University, 200 N. Seventh St., 7 p.m. Tickets: Free; information, hulmancenter.org or 877-ISU-TIXS (478-8497).
Nov. 16 — JENNIE GARTH AND TORI SPELLING LIVE: A NIGHT TO REMEMBER, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 8 p.m. Tickets: $40.50 to $60.50, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
