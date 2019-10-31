Ticket Announcements
Jan. 15, 2020 — DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7 p.m. Tickets: $19 to $39, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org, on sale now.
Jan. 16, 2020 — HYPROV: HYPNOTISM AND IMPROV WITH COLIN MOCHRIE AND ASAD MECCI, at Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $26 to $28, hulmancenter.org/performing-arts-series, on sale now. (*)
III
Friday — SPIRIT AND PLACE FESTIVAL, Indianapolis; at Harrison Center, 1505 N. Delaware St., 6 to 9 p.m.; and McGowan Hall featuring Christopher Pitts, 1305 N Delaware St., 9 to 11 p.m. Tickets: Free; information, 317-274-2455 or spiritandplace.org.
Wednesday — TIM SHRIVER, at Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University, 7 p.m. Tickets: Free; information, hulmancenter.org/speaker-series.
Nov. 10 — PATTON OSWALT, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7 p.m. Tickets: $39 to $59, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Nov. 14 — SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2019, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $39.50 to $125, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Nov. 15 — WORLD OF DANCE LIVE! TOUR, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $35 to $304, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Nov. 16 — JENNIE GARTH AND TORI SPELLING LIVE: A NIGHT TO REMEMBER, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 8 p.m. Tickets: $40.50 to $60.50, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Dec. 10 — SANTA’S CIRCUS, at Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $26 to $28, hulmancenter.org or 877-ISU-TIXS.
Jan. 9, 2020 — DREW BARTH, at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
