Sunday — WFYI’s “LISTEN UP” WITH RICK STEVES, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 3 p.m. Tickets: $19 to $30, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Dec. 6 — GARY GULMAN, at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $25, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Dec. 10 — SANTA’S CIRCUS, at Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $26 to $28, hulmancenter.org or 877-ISU-TIXS.
Jan. 9, 2020 — DREW BARTH, at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, 317-940-9861 orbutlerartscenter.org.
Jan. 15, 2020 — DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7 p.m. Tickets: $19 to $39, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Jan. 16, 2020 — HYPROV: HYPNOTISM AND IMPROV WITH COLIN MOCHRIE AND ASAD MECCI, at Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $26 to $28, hulmancenter.org/performing-arts-series. (*)
Jan. 31, 2020 — LOUISVILLE BALLET, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $15, $5 children, $10 ages 55+, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Feb. 3, 2020 — VICTORIA PRATT, at Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: Free; information, www.hulmancenter.org/speaker-series.
Feb. 6, 2020 — DANCING WITH THE STARS LIVE! 2020 TOUR, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $29.50 to $135, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Feb. 8-9, 2020 — SHEN YUN, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, 2 p.m. Feb. 9. Reserved tickets: $83.50 to $153.50, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
March 5, 2020 — ZOLTAN KASZAS, at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
