Today — ZOLTAN KASZAS, at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Friday — RON “TATER SALAD” WHITE, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $53 and $63, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
March 16 — STEVE INSKEEP, at Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University, 7 p.m. Tickets: Free; information, hulmancenter.org/speaker-series.
March 17 — NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $63 to $93, butlerartscenter.org.
March 18 — WINE AND CRIME PODCAST, at Shelton Auditorium, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35, $75 VIP, butlerartscenter.org. (*)
March 19 — CARROT TOP, at Brown County Music Center, 200 Maple Leaf Blvd., Nashville, 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 to $55, browncountymusiccenter.com. (*)
March 22 — NICK CANNON PRESENTS: MTV WILD ‘N OUT LIVE, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $29.50 to $495, four-pack $22.50 each, bankerslifefieldhouse.com. (*)
April 17 — SINBAD, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Reserved tickets: $45, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
April 19 — DEON COLE, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7 p.m. Reserved tickets: $37.50 to $47.50, $99.50 VIP, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
April 21 — “THE BACHELOR” LIVE ON STAGE, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $51 to $176, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
April 25 — LAUGHING MATTERS featuring MARTIN SHORT, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 9:15 p.m. Tickets: $24.50 and $39.50, cancersupportindy.org. (*)
April 30 — BILL BURR, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $39.50 to $59.50, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
May 2 — JIM JEFFERIES, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 7 p.m. Tickets: $39.50 to $105, VIP $179, butlerartscenter.org. (*)
May 8 — KATHLEEN MADIGAN, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7 p.m. Tickets: $39.50 reserved, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
May 17 — “WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY?” starring RYAN STILES, GREG PROOPS, JOEL MURRAY and JEFF B. DAVIS, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $29.50 to $75, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
