Wednesday-July 28 — CIRQUE DU SOLEIL, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, various times. Tickets: $54 to $135, bankerslifefieldhouse.com. (*)
Aug. 22 — THE WIGGLES, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m. Reserved tickets: $43.50, under 12 months free as lap child with paid ticket; oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Sept. 13 — JEN KOBER, at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 8 p.m. Tickets: $25, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Sept. 16 — JOHN DOUGLAS, at Hulman Center, Indiana State University, 200 N. Eighth St., 7 p.m. Tickets: Free; information, hulmancenter.org or 877-ISU-TIXS (478-8497).
Sept. 19 — WFYI’S “LISTEN UP” WITH JAD ABUMRAD, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19, $39 and $100, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
