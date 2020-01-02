Ticket Announcements
Feb. 6 — BRAD UPTON, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org, on sale now.
Feb. 14 — VALENTINE’S DAY LAUGH-A-THON with RICKEY SMILEY, MICHAEL COLYAR, MELANIE COMARCHO and RED GRANT, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $43 to $94, oldnationalcentre.com, on sale now. (*)
Feb. 15 — BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 4:30 p.m. Tickets: $19 to $39, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org, on sale now.
April 17 — SINBAD, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Reserved tickets: $45, oldnationalcentre.com, on sale now. (*)
April 21 — “THE BACHELOR” LIVE ON STAGE, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $51 to $176, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org, on sale now.
Jan. 9 — DREW BARTH, at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Jan. 15 — DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7 p.m. Tickets: $19 to $39, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Jan. 16 — HYPROV: HYPNOTISM AND IMPROV WITH COLIN MOCHRIE AND ASAD MECCI, at Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $5 to $29, hulmancenter.org/performing-arts-series. (*)
Jan. 31 — LOUISVILLE BALLET, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $15, $5 children, $10 ages 55+, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Feb. 3 — VICTORIA PRATT, at Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: Free; information, www.hulmancenter.org/speaker-series.
Feb. 6 — DANCING WITH THE STARS LIVE! 2020 TOUR, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $29.50 to $135, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Feb. 8-9 — SHEN YUN, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, 2 p.m. Feb. 9. Reserved tickets: $83.50 to $153.50, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
March 5 — ZOLTAN KASZAS, at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
