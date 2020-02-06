Ticket Announcements
Saturday-Sunday — MONSTER JAM, at Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S. Capitol Ave., Indianapolis, 7 p.m. Tickets: $15 to $125, monsterjam.com, on sale now. (*)
Feb. 14-15 — CINCH WORLD’S TOUGHEST RODEO, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis; pre-show 6 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20 to $81, bankerslifefieldhouse.com, on sale now. (*)
March 6 — RON “TATER SALAD” WHITE, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $53 and $63, oldnationalcentre.com, on sale now. (*)
March 19 — CARROT TOP, at Brown County Music Center, 200 Maple Leaf Blvd., Nashville, 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 to $55, browncountymusiccenter.com, on sale now. (*)
III
Today — HIPLET, at Tilson Auditorium, Indiana State University, 200 N. Seventh St., 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $26 to $28, hulmancenter.org. (*)
Today — DANCING WITH THE STARS LIVE! 2020 TOUR, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $29.50 to $135, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Today — BRAD UPTON, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Saturday-Sunday — SHEN YUN, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, 2 p.m. Feb. 9. Reserved tickets: $83.50 to $153.50, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Feb. 14 — VALENTINE’S DAY LAUGH-A-THON with RICKEY SMILEY, MICHAEL COLYAR, MELANIE COMARCHO and RED GRANT, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $43 to $94, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Feb. 15 — BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 4:30 p.m. Tickets: $19 to $39, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Feb. 21 — BERT KREISCHER, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $43.75 to $63.75, butlerartscenter.org. (*)
Feb. 24 — ROCKY BLEIER, at Tilson Auditorium, Indiana State University, 200 N. Seventh St., 7 p.m. Tickets: Free; information, hulmancenter.org or 877-ISU-TIXS (478-8497).
March 5 — ZOLTAN KASZAS, at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
March 16 — STEVE INSKEEP, at Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University, 7 p.m. Tickets: Free; information, hulmancenter.org/speaker-series.
March 17 — NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $63 to $93, butlerartscenter.org.
April 17 — SINBAD, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Reserved tickets: $45, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
April 21 — “THE BACHELOR” LIVE ON STAGE, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $51 to $176, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
May 8 — KATHLEEN MADIGAN, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7 p.m. Tickets: $39.50 reserved, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
May 17 — “WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY?” starring RYAN STILES, GREG PROOPS, JOEL MURRAY and JEFF B. DAVIS, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $29.50 to $75, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.