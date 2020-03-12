The Parke Heritage High School Drama Department will present “Little Women” at 7 p.m. Friday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday on the school’s stage in the Student Community Center.
The play is an adaptation based on the classic story of “Little Women” written by Louisa May Alcott and features the March family sisters and their mother living on their own, while their father is away at war in the 1860s.
A buffet-style dinner will be served at 1 p.m. prior to the Sunday performance. Dinner will be prepared by PHHS Culinary Arts Classes, led by Mrs. Amber White. Tickets for the Friday performance are $6. Performance only tickets for Sunday are $6. Tickets for dinner and show are $14. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com. Show only tickets cam be purchased at the door; tickets for the dinner and show must be made in advance.
Cast members include Abbi Bonomo, Ava Barger, Brennan Cox, Hannah Thurman, Maura Jacks, Blake Harris, Kathryn McCall, Meghan Sliz, Bailey Jeffers, Sedona Harding, Ali Bordeaux, Nikki Johnson, Dawson Seward, Ethan Fleener and Alison Nicholas.
For more information contact Susan Bumgardner at bumgardners@ncp.k12.in.us.
