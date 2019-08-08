The Clinton Breakfast Optimist Club and the South Vermillion Middle School Dance Team will host the Little Italy 5K on Aug. 31 at South Vermillion High School in Clinton. The annual Little Italy Festival weekend event will feature a 5K run/fitness walk and a one-mile run and walk. Strollers are welcome.
Registration for all events will be from 7 to 8 a.m. in the east parking lot at the high school. The one-mile event starts at 8:10 and the 5K event starts at 8:30. Awards will be given to male and female winners in various age groups and categories.
Cost to enter the 5K event is $20 or $25 with a T-shirt. Cost to enter the one-mile event is $15 or $20 with a T-shirt. Registration by mail must be received by Aug. 19 to guarantee a T-shirt.
Individual and business sponsors for the event also are available. Sponsors will have their names on the event T-shirt and will be recognized during the event. The levels of sponsorship are Bronze ($50-$99), Silver ($100-$249), Gold ($250-$999) and Title ($1,000 and over). Sponsor fees need to be received by Wednesday.
Proceeds from the event will be used to support the South Vermillion Middle School Dance Team and various youth programs, projects and activities sponsored by the Clinton Breakfast Optimist Club.
For more information, registration or sponsor forms contact Macy Smith at 812-241-9236 or mmumaw20@gmail.com; or Clinton Breakfast Optimist Youth Activities Facebook page. Entry or sponsor forms should be mailed to Clinton Optimist Club, P.O. Box 92, Clinton, IN 47842.
