Link Art Gallery to feature four artists

The Link Art Gallery of Paris, Illinois, will showcase artwork by four area artists in its first exhibition of 2020.
“Between the Sheets,” from Jan. 10 through Feb. 7, will feature artwork by Erin Blitz, Anna Lee Chalos-McAleese, Andy McAleese and Todd Stokes. Each artist expresses their thoughts beginning with sheet glass.
A reception is set for 5 to 6:30 p.m. CST Jan. 10.
Admission is free.
The gallery is at 132 S. Central Ave. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, For more details visit linkartgallery.org or call 217-466-8130.
