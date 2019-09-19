Linda Luebke Strings Festival scheduled

The Linda Luebke Strings Festival, a two-day event for strings students in fifth through 12th grade, is scheduled 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 29. This is a tremendous way for students to grow as string musicians. There also is a workshop for music teachers on Sept. 28.
The weekend is filled with ensemble rehearsals, enrichment activities, attending the Indiana State University Symphony concert, and more. Students work on technique, musicianship and ensemble practice in an environment that is supportive and a lot of fun. The faculty are all professional music educators and all perform in symphony orchestras.
All activities take place on the Indiana State University campus. Registration is required. Registration fees are $85 or $25 if the student is on free/reduced lunch. Scholarships are available. Registration includes all activities, lunch both days, dinner on Sept. 28, a festival T-shirt, and reusable water bottle.
To register visit llstringsfest.org. For more details email info@llstringsfest.org or call 812-878-4204.
