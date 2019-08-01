Brennan Seth Tracy directs an ensemble cast as they bring the Lincoln Trail College Summer Stage production of “PUFFS” or “Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” to life today through Sunday.
The show opens at 7 p.m. CDT today in LTC’s Zwermann Arts Center Theater at Robinson, Illinois with 7 p.m. performances Friday and Saturday. The production closes with a 2 p.m. performance Sunday.
Roselene Quick will tie the story together as the narrator. Ryan Mikeworth, Jordon Rutan, Sarah Rynke, Isaac Wilson, Amy Drake, Chris Forde, Sabrina Malone, Jessie Blankenbaker, Rachel Carter and Alan Wiseman appear as the Puffs and a host of minor characters.
“PUFFS” is a tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world. For seven years, a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs ... who just happened to be there, too.
“PUFFS” is “A fast-paced romp through the ‘Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.’ For POTTERphiliacs who grew up alongside Potter and are eager to revisit that world, ‘PUFFS’ exudes a jovial, winking fondness for all things Harry,” proclaims The New York Times.
Performing Arts Angels are invited to a reception in LTC’s Lincoln Room before each performance.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. To reserve seats, contact the LTC Performing Arts office at 618-544-8657, ext. 1433, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
