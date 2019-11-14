Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, in partnership with Miracle on 7th Street, invites groups, organizations and businesses to participate in the fourth annual “Light Your Way” Christmas parade. Entries are now being accepted for the parade, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Dec. 7 in downtown Terre Haute.
Creative and unique entries aligned with the parade’s Christmas theme are being accepted from the community. Entries must be family-friendly, contain lights and portray a Christmas story or theme. Up to 80 entries will be accepted and three awards will be given at the event: best overall, most creative and most lights.
“The Christmas parade is a great Terre Haute event kicking-off the season,” said John Mace, director of conferences and events at SMWC. “SMWC is a proud sponsor of this event and we invite everyone to join us in celebrating our community this season.”
The deadline to submit parade entries is Nov. 25. This will allow time for approval of themes, which will ensure few theme duplicates. Visit www.smwc.edu/light-way-christmas-parade for the entry form and parade rules.
