Award-winning photographer Thomas Wright of Clinton is River City Art Association’s October artist of the month in the Vigo County Public Library at Seventh and Poplar streets.
Wright, born and raised in Terre Haute, had a fascination for photography and art at a young age. He was always drawing or taking photographs. After saving enough of his hard-earned money, he bought his first “real” camera from Galloway Photo Shops.
While attending Terre Haute South Vigo High School, he became the lead photographer for the yearbook. He also continued to sharpen his skills behind the camera and became a sales associate at Galloway Photo.
After working at Galloway Photo for awhile, Wright was promoted to run the black and white photo finishing and copy lab. He continued to work for Galloway Photo for close to six years before taking a job at Sony DADC, where he was a printer for almost 32 years.
Wright left factory work due to health reasons and now concentrates on his photography. “Life is too short,” he said. “Preserve its memories in a photo as tomorrow is never promised.”
Wright prints all of his work himself at home whether for an art exhibit or personal everyday use. He uses high quality professional papers and inks specializing in metallic and pearl-based papers. Using these specific professional metallic and pearl papers, the final images are produced with a truly realistic look and have a much more vibrant color reproduction to the final print in comparison to a normal matte, semi-gloss or glossy surface print.
Wright’s display at the library includes Parke County’s “Cox Ford Covered Bridge,” printed on metallic paper. “I believe covered bridges are an important part of local history as well as landmarks that most people have known and loved with a since of pride,” he said. “Covered bridges are just part of the local and surrounding areas most photogenic landmarks to enjoy and photograph. Locals as well as those who visit our area all get a visual treat by visiting our covered bridges and parks.”
Another image in Wright’s display was taken at Deming Park in Terre Haute.
“This park truly is photogenic in so many ways,” Wright said. “I have taken family yearly photos here as well as many times over photos of the many trees in this park. The tree leaf colors are amazing as the seasons change.
“This image I have titled ‘Orange Spectrum’ as the hues of the orange colored canopy and shape of the branches draw you right in. This has been a favorite of mine as well as many others who have seen this image. Once again a photo can record the beauty that we have right here in our local parks.”
Wright has received several placement awards through the years entering his artwork in photography contests by TREES Inc. and in the professional open class Fine Arts Department at the Vigo County Fair.
In 2018, Wright became an active member of River City Art Association and Wabash Valley Art Guild and has entered many juried exhibitions and art shows promoted by the two groups.
Wright received a first-place award on his titled piece “Vertical Limits” at the 2018 WVAG Spring Fling show at Clabber Girl Museum as well as an honorable mention on his titled piece “Frosted.”
He received a second place on his titled piece “Blue to Chrome” in 2018 at RCAA’s annual juried exhibition in First National Bank. In 2019, he received an honorable mention on his titled piece “Golden Reflections” in the WVAG exhibit at Clabber Girl.
He received a second-place award on his titled piece “Golden Reflections” at the 2019 RCAA juried exhibition in First National bank. Most recent, Wright received first-place top honors on his titled piece “Reflective Past” at the 2019 Midwest Photography Show in the Link Art Gallery at Paris, Illinois.
Membership in RCAA is open to Indiana and Illinois artists age 18 and older. Meetings begin at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month in the library. For more details, contact Todd Stokes at 812-232-0048.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.