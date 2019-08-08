Labs-A-Palooza is back with three performances at 3 Fat Labs in Greencastle.
Haley Mae Campbell will perform from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Mullet Over will take the stage on Aug. 17. On Aug. 31, Chase Wright will open for Cornfield Mafia.
Doors open at 6 p.m. for each performance. A cash bar will be available. Street tacos, hamburgers and hot dogs from Fluttering Duck will be available for purchase.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Children under 12 are admitted free. Advance tickets can be purchased online.
Labs-A-Palooza is at 2009 S. County Road 400 West. For more details, call 765-653-0308.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.