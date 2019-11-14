Send karaoke listings to ‘BASH, Tribune-Star, P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN 47808; community@tribstar.com (email); or 812-231-4321 (fax). Please list the time, date and place and notify the Tribune-Star of cancellations. Please include a contact name and telephone number. Events not open to the public will not be listed. Items must be received by the Tribune-Star by noon Thursday for publication the following Thursday. All listings below are subject to last-minute changes.
Thursday
Red Horse Karaoke, at Pizza King, 6 to 10 p.m.
Nomad Karaoke, at Wayne Newton American Legion Post 346, 7 p.m. to midnight.
Karaoke, at Tee Pee Tavern, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Friday
Karaoke, at Big Shooters, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Karaoke, at Ballyhoo Tavern, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Karaoke, at Tollys Bar and Grill, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Karaoke, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 6 to 10 p.m.
Red Horse Karaoke with Stands Alone and Night Hawk, at Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Karaoke, at Imperial Lanes, Al’s Sports Bar, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Karaoke Country, at Charlie’s Place Family Fun Center, Montezuma, 6 to 9 p.m.
Karaoke, at Shooters, Paris, Ill., 8 p.m. to midnight CST.
Saturday
Karaoke, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Karaoke, at Big Shooters, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Karaoke, at Wagon Wheel, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Karaoke, at Imperial Lanes, Al’s Sports Bar, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Sunday Nov 17
Karaoke with Bracken, at The Verve, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Karaoke, at The Cabin Pub & Grub, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Monday Nov 18
Karaoke, at Crankys Burgers, Birds and Billiards, 6 to 10 p.m.
Tuesday Nov 19
Karaoke, at The Verve, 10:30 p.m.
Karaoke, at Tollys Bar and Grill, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Wednesday Nov 20
Nash Karaoke, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 6 to 10 p.m.
Karaoke, at The Cabin Pub & Grub, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
