Wabash Valley Road Runners will host the annual Midnight River Run 5K and one-mile race on Saturday along the Wabash River in Fairbanks Park. This unique event – with tiki torches lit along the race course – is a night race with the one-mile run/walk beginning at 10:50 p.m. and the 5K at 11:15 p.m. Proceeds from the Midnight River Run go toward college scholarships.
The Midnight River Run includes a high school team event where schools can compete as a group to win money for their school running program. Each team must consist of at least four members. The four fastest times from each team will be used for the team placement. Team members are eligible for individual age group awards. The school team with the lowest cumulative time will win $250, and the second-place team will win $100 for its school running program. School teams must be registered in advance.
Individuals can register in advance on the Wabash Valley Road Runners’ website at wvrr.org. The prices range from $8 to $20 depending on the race and T-shirt selection. Race-day registration will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the YMCA of the Wabash Valley at 951 Dresser Drive in Fairbanks Park.
Awards will be given to the top finishers in each age category, as well as the overall winners. Pizza Hut will provide pizza after the race for all participants.
The Midnight River Run is sponsored by Athletico, B&T Drainage, B&B Foods, Morris Trucking, 478-JUNK, Pizza Hut, One Source Lighting, Chick-fil-A, Thompson’s Honda, InfraWare and YMCA of the Wabash Valley.
For more details and to register, go to http://wvrr.org.
