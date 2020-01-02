Artist Jimmie Tabor of Clay County is River City Art Association’s January Artist of the Month at the Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets.
Tabor grew up in Brazil, and attended Indiana State University, studying under department head Elmer Porter. He also was influenced by local artist Roy Muncie, a talented sign painter who was a great mentor and teacher. Tabor’s career included 35 years with Sherwin-Williams, working with color blending on a daily basis.
The rural Center Point artist has worked in several mediums, but has come to love watercolor “because of the pleasant surprises as the paints/colors change while drying.” His work primarily involves nature (birds, flowers, animals), landscapes and some portraits.
Tabor’s work has been shown at Swope Art Museum, The Gallery in Clabber Girl Museum, Indiana Wildlife Artists exhibitions, Covered Bridge Art Association’s gallery in Rockville (Best of Show award), Rose-Hulman shows, and several smaller Wabash Valley galleries.
In addition to River City Art Association, Jimmie’s memberships include Wabash Valley Art Guild and Indiana Wildlife Artists.
RCAA membership is open to Indiana and Illinois artists age 18 and older. For details, visit RiverCityArt.org or call Todd Stokes at 812-232-0048.
