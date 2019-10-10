The stoner icons, who first hit the screen 25 years ago in “Clerks,” are back in U.S. movie theaters on Tuesday and on Oct. 17 with their long-awaited adventure, “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.”
The events feature a special pre-recorded video introduction from Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith, bonus content and more.
“Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday in AMC Showplace 12 at 3153 Third Place.
At 7 p.m. on Oct. 17 audiences will see a special double feature of Miramax’s “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” and “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.”
The first 50 people on Tuesday will receive a limited-edition poster (while supplies last).
The new film sees Mewes and Smith return to the roles they created in 1994. This time around, the New Jersey duo discover that Hollywood is rebooting an old movie based on them and embark on another cross-country mission to stop it all over again.
“Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” was written and directed by Smith. Liz Destro and Smodco’s Jordan Monsanto produced.
After the big screen debut, Smith and Mewes will tour the film in select markets as The Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow, starting in Chicago on Oct. 20. Created by Smith, the characters Jay and Silent Bob have appeared throughout his cult film catalog in movies including “Clerks,” “Mallrats,” “Chasing Amy,” “Dogma,” Miramax’s “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” and “Clerks 2.”
Tickets for “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” can be purchased online at FathomEvents.com or at participating local theater box offices.
