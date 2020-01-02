Landscapes and still life works by Terre Haute artist Jane Lubbehusen will be featured in January in Wabash Valley Art Guild’s Artist of the Month gallery space at the Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets.
“When I was a young mother of three children, the youngest just six weeks old, my sister-in-law wanted me to take an art class with her. I went with oil paints in hand to become a student of a man named Joe Trover,” Lubbehusen said. “Joe was a palette knife painter and taught hundreds of people how to get started. I fell in love with the colors, the technique and the scenes, etc.”
Lubbehusen has an elementary teaching degree from Indiana State University and a master’s degree from DePauw University where she took some art classes. She went on to teach fourth grade at Rio Grande School for 20 years, so her art was put on hold.
Since her retirement 23 years ago, she has painted in oils and watercolor, and has worked with clay.
“An artist in the National Watercolor Society, Joe Fettinges, helped me immensely to gain confidence,” Lubbehusen said. “Marty Martinez and many other artists through the years have been great inspirations to me.
Lubbehusen’s awards include sweepstakes at the fair, ribbons from River City Art Association exhibits, and from the Covered Bridge Art Gallery. She also was a featured artist in the Carolyn Toops Gallery at Community Theatre of Terre Haute.
“Had I said no to my sister-in-law I would have missed out on so much fun, friends, and hours spent doing what I love,” Lubbehusen said. “To be creative you must lose the fear of failure and never be afraid to try something new.”
