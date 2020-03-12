The Grunwald Gallery of Art at Indiana University Bloomington will present the MFA and BFA Thesis Exhibitions March 31 through May 9. These exhibitions feature work created by graduating master of fine art students and graduating bachelor of fine art students of the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design at Indiana University.
The exhibitions represent the culmination of each student’s research in the arts. The students are involved with the installation of their work and gain valuable experience in the process. Each exhibition features student work from a variety of studio areas: ceramics, digital art, fibers, graphic design, metalsmithing and jewelry design, painting, photography, printmaking and sculpture.
MFA students also give gallery talks about their work at noon the first Friday of their thesis exhibition. A reception occurs later that day.
Exhibition schedule
MFA Thesis 1: March 31 through April 11, Gallery Talk noon April 3, opening reception 6 to 8 p.m. April 3.
MFA Thesis 2: April 14 through 25, Gallery Talk noon April 17, opening reception 6 to 8 p.m. April 17.
MFA Thesis 3: April 28 through May 9, Gallery Talk noon May 1, opening reception 6 to 8 p.m. May 1.
The Grunwald Gallery is at 1201 E. Seventh St. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or by appointment; closed Sunday and Monday. All events are free. For more details visit grunwald@indiana.edu or soaad.indiana.edu or call 812-855-8490.
