The Clinton Lions Club at 339 N. Ninth St. in Clinton will serve a mostaccioli and meatball dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
In addition to the main entree, the meal includes salad, Italian bread and drink. Dessert will be available for donations. Take-out service will be available.
Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door; ages 12 to 4, $5; and age 3 and younger, free. Proceeds will help fund community projects and the local eye program.
For more details, call 765-832-2143.
