ISU Speaker Series to feature Bakari Sellers on Feb. 3

Bakari Sellers is the next guest in the Indiana State University Speaker Series at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at Tilson Auditorium. This event is free and open to the public.
At 22 years old, Sellers defeated a 26-year incumbent state representative to become the youngest member of the South Carolina state legislature. He was the youngest African American elected official in the nation. He is currently a political commentator for CNN,
Sellers was inspired by his father, civil rights leader Cleveland Sellers, and :has followed in his footsteps in his tireless commitment to service taking progressive policies to address issues ranging from education and poverty to preventing domestic violence and childhood obesity,” according to a news release from the university.
Not only was he the youngest to be elected to the South Carolina State Legislature, he also served on President Barack Obama’s steering committee during the 2008 election and is considered to be a rising star of the Democratic party.
Sellers will be discussing “Education, Civil Rights, and Equality: Cornerstones of Our Future.” After the presentation there will be an opportunity to get autographs.
For more information please visit www.hulmancenter.org or call 877-ISU-TIXS.
