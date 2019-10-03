John Spicknall’s Jazz Piano Trio adds saxophonist Sam Fagaly to the band to perform “Billy Strayhorn Jazz Classics” at 2 p.m. Sunday in Boyce Recital Hall at Landini Center for Fine and Performing Arts on Indiana State University’s campus.
Admission to the program is free.
The trio consists of pianist John Spicknall, bassist Jesse Wittman and drummer Kevin Johnson. These musicians began working on arrangements of “Great American Song Book” repertory and jazz standards more than 20 years ago that continues to grow and develop. The band has often appeared backing up guest musicians at ISU, including performances with Bobby Shew, Jim Ketch and Jim Perry.
Billy Strayhorn (1915 to 1967) was an American jazz composer, pianist, lyricist and arranger, best remembered for his long-time collaboration with Duke Ellington that lasted nearly three decades. Originally hired as lyricist by Ellington, his duties with Ellington quickly expanded as arranger, composer and collaborator/adviser. Ellington would joke onstage, “Strayhorn does a lot of the work but I get to take the bows!” Strayhorn wrote the band’s most famous theme song, “Take the A Train.”
Joe Deal is a jazz bass player living and playing in the Indianapolis area over the past 25 years. He has performed with jazz legends Lionel Hampton, Jimmy Heath, Ira Sullivan, Bobby Shew, Pat LaBarbera, Phil Wilson, Mike Metheny, Art Blakey, pianists James Williams and Geoff Keezer, comedian Rich Little, and Spyro Gyra member Dave Samuels. CDs include The Joe Deal Jazz Trio “Moods,” “Red Green and Blues” by Ron Enyard, and “I’ll Never Stop Loving You” by Harry Miedema with Deep 6.
Drummer Kevin Johnson grew up in a musical family where his father was the eminent jazz trombonist, J.J. Johnson. Kevin Johnson has played with and recorded with many jazz luminaries and now resides in Indianapolis.
Pianist John Spicknall retired in 2007 from Indiana State University School of Music, where he was involved in woodwind, music education and jazz instruction for 38 years, but continues to teach jazz piano in an adjunct position. He also was visiting professor of jazz piano at DePauw University, 2006 through 2012. In 2012, he retired from the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra after more than 40 years of service. He has been the house pianist at Stables Restaurant in Terre Haute for the last 17 years.
