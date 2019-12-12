Hypnosis and improv — two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics and everyone in between for decades worldwide – will come together on Jan. 16 as two masters of their craft unite in Terre Haute for a totally unique comedy experience, “HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis.”
The night of laughs will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Tilson Auditorium inside Tirey Hall on the Indiana State University campus.
During the show, 20 random volunteers from the audience will be put under hypnosis by master hypnotist Asad Mecci where their inhibitions will be evaporated and their minds no longer their own. The contestants are methodically and hysterically whittled down until the five best are left on stage when one of the world’s leading improvisers enters. Co-creator Colin Mochrie takes the stage to improvise with the top five while they are still under hypnosis, turning the show into an improv extravaganza.
A pre-event for ticket holders at 6:30 p.m. in the Heritage Ballroom, also inside Tirey Hall, will feature entertainment related to the performance and refreshments.
The family-friendly show is a part of the ISU Performing Arts Series and sponsored by Terre Haute Savings Bank and Pepsi.
Tickets are on sale now: adults, $27 to $29; ISU faculty and staff, $24 -$26; and ages 2-12, $5. To purchase, visit ticketmaster.com, call 877-ISU-TIXS or visit the Hulman Center ticket office (temporarily in Tirey Hall T150). For more information go to hulmancenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.