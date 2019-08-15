The Indiana State University Masterworks Chorale, a large choral ensemble of students, faculty and local community members dedicated to the study and performance of major choral works, is looking for singers for the fall 2019 semester.
The first rehearsal is scheduled 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 in Room 150 of Landini Center for Performing and Fine Arts, on the ISU campus at Seventh and Chestnut streets.
All regular rehearsals will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on Mondays. Dress rehearsal dates and times will be announced at the first rehearsal. ISU students interested in joining should register for credit, while there is a $30 fee for community members, which includes non-ISU students, to help cover some of the cost of music and instrumentalists for the semester and performance.
This semester, Masterworks Chorale will perform two works in Latin of contrasting musical periods and style. The first will be “Mass in G major” by Franz Schubert, a six-movement work actually in the form of a missa brevis and the most well-known of his shorter mass compositions. It is written for SATB choir, soprano, tenor, and bass soloists, organ, and chamber orchestra. The second, “Gloria,” by American composer and conductor Michael John Trotta, is a relatively new work in three contrasting movements of melodic richness and rhythmic energy. It is composed for SATB choir, brass quintet, organ, timpani and percussion, and is a work grounded in tradition but with considerable modern appeal.
For questions or more information, contact director Mark Carlisle at 812-237-2761 or Mark.Carlisle@indstate.edu. Participation by campus and community members from throughout the Wabash Valley is very much encouraged and welcome.
