The Indiana State University School of Music Student Ensemble Series will present the Masterworks Chorale in concert at 4 p.m. Sunday in Tilson Auditorium of Tirey Hall on the ISU campus.
The 55-member Masterworks Chorale will perform the Mass in G major by Franz Schubert and Gloria by American composer Michael John Trotta. The Schubert is set for SATB choir, chamber string orchestra and organ, and the Trotta is set for SATB choir, brass quintet, organ and percussion. The program will be conducted by School of Music Professor Mark Carlisle. The soprano, tenor and bass soloists in the Schubert Mass in G major will feature School of Music graduate students Natalia Duarte, soprano, Logan Williams, tenor, and Rodrigo Cruz, baritone, and the Trotta Gloria also will feature Natalia Duarte as soprano soloist.
Schubert’s Mass in G major, the second of his six mass settings, is the best known of his three shorter mass compositions, and was composed between his more elaborate first and fifth mass settings. It is a six-movement setting in the form of a missa brevis, or short mass, and is compositionally conservative. Solo and choral passages emphasize lyricism that is unpretentious, choral textures that are substantially homophonic, and harmonic progressions that are generally smooth and restrained, all of which were hallmarks of the Romantic era style. The work was written to be performed in his parish church, so characteristically for Schubert, he was more interested in creating an overall devotional mood with this religious composition than in emphasizing individualistic romantic textual expression in either soloists or choir.
Commissioned by a consortium of 10 choirs for simultaneous nationwide premiers during the 2018-19 season, Trotta’s Gloria is a work of three contrasting movements, emphasizing melodic richness and rhythmic energy and using fourth century texts that are still sung today in Christian liturgies around the world.
Tickets will be available at the door or by calling the School of Music at 812-237-2770. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for non-Indiana State students, and free for Indiana State students (with a student I.D.) and children under age 10.
