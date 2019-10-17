The Indiana State University School of Music will present a Fall Choral Showcase concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the University Hall Theater.
The highlight of the concert will be the world premiere of a choral work by award-winning Chinese composer Leilei Tian.
“Ms. Tian is a very spiritual woman,” said Scott Buchanan, director of choral activities at Indiana State. “Much of her music is inspired by her religious faith and the beauty of nature. She came to campus about two years ago to visit her good friend, Dr. Brian Kilp, who is our horn professor. During her visit, she sat in on one of our choir rehearsals and was moved by what she heard. She told Brian that she would love the opportunity to compose a piece for us, so we commissioned her to write a work for mixed chorus.”
Tian’s choral work, “Come back, O Shulamite,” is based on texts taken from the Song of Solomon, which is the 22nd book in the Bible. “It is a very beautiful, yet challenging piece,” Buchanan said.
The Indiana State University Chorale will perform the piece. That ensemble also will perform works by American composers Dale Grotenhuis, Doug Helvering, Samuel Barber, Elaine Hagenberg and Daniel Elder.
“It is a difficult set of repertoire,” Buchanan said. “I hope our audience will appreciate the diversity.” ISU piano major Jon Treadway will serve as the accompanist.
The Women’s Choir will offer works by Orlando Gibbons and Baldassare Galuppi, as well as contemporary composers Bob Chilcott, Elaine Hagenberg, Gwyneth Walker and Sally Lamb McCune.
“We have another talented freshman class this fall, and they are excited about this program,” conductor Yana Weinstein said. Graduate assistant Logan Williams also will conduct and Jin Hee Kim is the accompanist.
The Sycamore Singers will open the concert with a variety of contemporary charts. The group will feature a few upbeat vocal jazz arrangements and a ballad or two. The music of Stevie Wonder and the Beatles are featured selections. David Gibbs will serve as the accompanist.
The concert is free and open to the community. University Hall Theater is in University Hall (the Bayh College of Education building). For more details, call 812-237-4590.
