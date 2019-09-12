The Indiana State University School of Music presents the annual Faculty Gala Concert at 7:30 p.m. today in the University Hall auditorium.
Faculty members from the School of Music will present a variety of unique solo and ensemble performances. The recital will showcase the musical talent and skills of the university’s School of Music faculty. This event is one of rare occasions where the audience can hear many different performances by ISU School of Music faculty members in one concert.
“Our students and the community look forward to this concert, because of the different and interesting programming,” said Randy Mitchell, School of Music professor and Gala director. Begun nine years ago, the Faculty Gala concert is now traditionally opens the school year concert series.
The concert is free and open to the community. A reception in the University Hall atrium will follow the concert. For more information, call the School of Music at 812-237-2772.
