African, Latin, Hip-Hop and urban dance styles combine with classical pointe technique as Indiana State University welcomes Hiplet to the Tilson Auditorium stage Feb. 6. The Performing Arts Series event, sponsored by the Terre Haute Savings Bank, celebrates technical ballet pointe technique but also blends other styles of dance and music such as pop, hip hop and more.
Hiplet™ was specifically designed to make ballet accessible to all, by mixing it with current popular songs that will be familiar to audiences who don’t normally attend ballet performances. Performances may incorporate the rhythms of African drums with Tchaikovsky, arabesques and beat-boxing or even Tango en pointe — all while showcasing Hiplet’s trademark sass, hip movements, and struts against popular music audiences will recognize from Black Violin to Beyonce. After features on Good Morning America, Buzzfeed, and The Huffington Post the new art form went viral in spring 2016 and has now amassed over a billion views.
The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. There will be a special ticketed pre-event dinner before the show from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Reservations and advance tickets are required to attend the dinner. There will be a choice of meat or vegetarian dinner, and tickets will be $17 for adults and $10 for ages 2 to 12. The deadline to purchase dinner tickets is Feb. 3 unless already sold out. Call or visit the Hulman Center ticket office in Tirey Hall to purchase dinner tickets and make a reservation.
Adult performance tickets are $27 to $29; ISU faculty and staff, $24 to $26; and ages 2 to 12, $5. Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more. To purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.com, call 877-ISU-TIXS, or visit the Hulman Center ticket office (Tirey Hall T150). ISU students get in free with a valid ISU ID.
