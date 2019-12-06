Indiana State University School of Music will present a Holiday Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday in the University Hall Theater inside the Bayh College of Education.
The program will feature the ISU Women’s Choir, University Chorale and Sycamore Singers. All groups will perform a wide variety of Christmas and holiday music. The ISU voice faculty will be represented, as David Mannell will perform.
The event will be sponsored in part by the Theta Omicron chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha at Indiana State University.
Tickets can be purchased at the door for $5, cash or check only. For more information, call 812-237-2768.
“This is going to be a really diverse program,” said Scott Buchanan, director of choral activities at Indiana State. “We started the event a couple of years ago, and it has been very successful. There is no better way to kick off the holiday season than by sharing music with the community. In addition to the choral groups, there will also be a woodwind ensemble and a brass ensemble. We are trying to transform this concert into an event that involves the entire School of Music, and adding these instrumental is a good step toward that goal.”
“It is great to have so many entities willing to share their talents with our community. I hope this can continue to be an annual tradition builds every year,” Buchanan said. “The holiday season is such a special time here in Terre Haute. The Miracle on 7th Street event downtown is Friday and Saturday, and this concert Sunday afternoon will be a great way to end the opening weekend of the holiday season.”
