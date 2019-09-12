The Alliance of the Swope will meet for coffee at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 20 in the Swope Art Museum at 25 S. Seventh St. At noon, impressionist landscape artist Biki Champlain will speak. Coffee and program are free and open to everyone.
A Texas native, Champlain moved to Southern Illinois where she painted part time while working in public service and raising three children. Her work is influenced by her travels through Europe, the Middle East, and the Far East and by her extensive study of the Old Masters. Her particular inspirations are the European and Russian Impressionists for their strong images and soft, flowing execution. Her earlier works were in a variety of media — pencil, pen and ink, pastels, and watercolors — while her later works are predominantly in oil.
Working plein air or in her studio, Champlain recreates pastoral landscapes from sketches, field studies and photographs. Her work is award-winning and in demand at local, regional and national exhibits. Her current body of impressionist work reflects the stunning scenery in Southern Illinois Shawnee Forest and from her international travels.
