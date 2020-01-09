'Hyprov-Improv Under Hypnosis' comes to Tilson Auditorium

Hypnosis and Improv — two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics and everyone in between for decades worldwide – come together Jan. 16 as two masters of their crafts unite for a totally unique comedy experience, HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis. The Indiana State University Performing Arts Series event is sponsored by Terre Haute Savings Bank and Pepsi.
During the show, 20 random volunteers from the audience will be put under hypnosis by Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci where their inhibitions will be evaporated and their minds no longer their own. The contestants are methodically and hysterically whittled down until the five best are left on stage when one of the world’s leading improvisers enters.
Co-creator Colin Mochrie takes the stage to improvise with the top five while they are still under hypnosis, turning the show into an improv extravaganza.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. in Tilson Auditorium inside Tirey Hall. Before the show there will be a free pre-event for ticket holders featuring entertainment related to the performance and refreshments beginning at 6:30 in the Heritage Ballroom, also in Tirey Hall.
Ticket prices for adults are $27 to $29; ISU faculty and staff, $24-$26; and youth (ages 2-12), $5. ISU students get in free with a valid ISU ID. To purchase tickets call 877-ISU-TIXS or visit ticketmaster.com or the Hulman Center ticket office (now in Tirey Hall T150).
